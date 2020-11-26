SI.com
Things Georgia is Thankful for in 2020

Kyle Funderburk

The year 2020 has been a rough one for everyone, but it's taken a heavy toll on the Georgia football team. 

In January, the Bulldogs expected to compete for a national title. In late November, Georgia just wants to salvage the year with a great record. Still, there is a lot for the Georgia Bulldogs to be thankful for this year.

The emergence of JT Daniels

At long last, Georgia might finally have its quarterback. Last Saturday against Mississippi State, USC transfer JT Daniels completed 28-of-38 passes for an astounding 401 yards. He also tossed four remarkable touchdowns, completed six passes for more than 25 yards and did so without throwing an interception.

A solid quarterback is what Georgia's offense has been missing this season. Unfortunately, Daniels wasn't healthy enough to start the year, and his mobility was still a concern through the first eight weeks of the season. 

Better late than never, and with most of Georgia's offense returning in 2021, the future has never looked better.

USATSI_14988518

Stetson Bennett's first three games

Clearly, Stetson Bennett was not the guy who was going to lead Georgia to a championship in 2020. But he was the guy who could pass for 478 yards with three touchdowns across Georgia's wins over rivals Auburn and Tennessee. And Bennett was the guy who sparked the huge second half to beat Arkansas in the season opener.

Without the "mailman," Georgia likely has three more losses in 2020 with two of those losses coming to rival teams. Be thankful for Stetson Bennett.

Alternate uniforms galore

An unmeasurable pocket of the Georgia football fan base has asked for alternate uniforms for a long time and the program finally delivered in 2020. The Bulldogs wore not one, but two alternate uniforms this season.

Georgia opened the season with a throwback to the 1980 season opener. Last week against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs wore a new black jersey featuring a red dog collar design and bulldog logos on the shoulder.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Despite the struggles, Georgia's offense in 2020 is clearly better than it was last year. That's thanks to Monken, who has revolutionized Georgia's offense. 

Monken's play designs are getting the talented receiving corps open. Until last week, the quarterbacks weren't hitting those receivers enough, but at least guys were open with space to run after the catch. The running game has also looked better.

The future has never looked brighter for Georgia's offense.

