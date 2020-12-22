Florida Program Violate NCAA Recruiting Rules, Put on Probation

This just in, the Florida Football program and head coach Dan Mullen are under a bit of hot water with the NCAA as they have violated NCAA recruiting rules.

Head coach Dan Mullen and the Florida Gator football program are fresh off a hard-fought loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game, and they have received some bad news on Tuesday.

Dan Mullen and the Florida football program have violated NCAA Recruiting contact rules according to a statement released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The Florida football program violated NCAA recruiting contact rules on two occasions, and the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

The university, the head football coach, an assistant coach and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that the assistant coach and head coach had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect when they met with a prospect’s high school coach while the prospect was in the room. At that meeting, the Florida coaches expressed an interest in recruiting the prospect. Leading up to that visit, the head coach sent the prospect texts about his upcoming visit to the high school and his interest in recruiting the prospect. NCAA rules were violated because off-campus recruiting contacts are not allowed until after a football prospect’s junior year of high school. The violations were Level II.

According to the agreement, members of the coaching staff also had impermissible contact with approximately 127 prospects when seven nonscholastic football teams visited the campus and toured the football facilities on their way to a tournament in Tampa. The assistant coach had incidental impermissible contacts with several prospects. The violations were Level III.

The head coach agreed that he did not promote an atmosphere of compliance in light of his personal involvement in one of the violations.

Here are the following penalties to the Florida program according to the release: