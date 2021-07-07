Debate: Will Amarius Mims Start By End of 2021?

Tackle Amarius Mims has sky-high potential, and he could be the starting left tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs by the end of 2021.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a budding superstar in freshman tackle Amarius Mims, who could be their starting left tackle by the end of 2021.

Mims hails from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia. He dominated Division 3AA for four years and quickly became one of the top tackles in America.

Every school in the country wanted Mims, but his college decision ultimately came down to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennesee, and Oklahoma.

He dreamed of playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban growing up, but he decided to pledge his services to Georgia on October 14, 2020.

Mims received numerous accolades throughout his senior season at Bleckley. He was selected to be an Under Armour All-American and was named a first-team All-American by SI All-American.

Simply put, Mims is a special prospect that doesn't come around often. Coming into college, many thought that it would take a year for Mims to develop and become ready for SEC play physically.

Reports indicate that Mims has already taken massive strides since arriving on campus in January. He has converted some bad weight into lower body muscle and has spent extra time in the weight room to bring his body along.

His raw talent is undeniable. Mims is 6-7 and 315 lbs. with a 7-1 wingspan. He has uncanny athleticism for a person of that size and is one of the most physically imposing linemen to come out of high school in the last few years.

The Georgia staff is enamored with what Mims could become. He was low on the depth chart at the start of spring practice but has quickly moved his way up the ladder.

He likely won't start against Clemson but could see action very early on. Dawgs Daily on SI.com projects that he will be the starting left tackle by the end of the season.

His best pass sets are a thing of beauty and suggest that he has the potential to become a top-10 draft pick. He still needs to refine his game, as his pad level and hands were inconsistent in high school.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke has been working with Mims during the offseason, and multiple sources have indicated that Amarius has improved during offseason work.

Mims may be the Bulldogs' best option at left tackle. Jamaree Salyer will get the start in the opener against Clemson due to his experience, but Mims has an all-conference upside as a freshman.

He played during the spring game and flashed multiple times. Georgia asked him to stay on an island on the edge, and he often held his ground.

Mims is just as impressive off the field as he is on it. Since joining the program, he has fit into the locker room nicely and has made a concerted effort to put in extra time. He was also one of ten mid-year enrollees to finish the spring semester with over a 3.0 GPA.

Earlier in the spring, Mims was named "Most Likely to Become A First-Round Pick" by Dawgs Daily. Appreciate him while you can, because all signs indicate that he will not be in Athens for long.

