Georgia OT Amarius Mims Exits Matchup vs Florida
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims has lefted Saturday's contest with what appeared to be a left knee injury. Mims was rolled up on during the fourth quarter during an incomplete pass attempt on a 3rd & 8.
Georgia has now lost three players to injury during Saturday's contest. Starting EDGE Nolan Smith exited with an apparent shoulder injury and Darris Smith exited with an undiclsoed injury.
Mims was assisted into the medical tent. We will update this story as further details are given.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS
- Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
