UGA Commit Visiting Florida State, Potential Flip?

    • November 17, 2021
    Georgia Commit Taking Visit to Florida State

    Georgia commit Tyre West is taking an unofficial visit to Florida State this weekend, here's what we know about the situation.
    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart is typically the avid recruiter that has grown accustomed to flipping commits from other programs, he not one that's used to opposing programs coming actively recruiting his commits successfully. 

    So, when a player that's been committed to Georgia since December of 2020 like Tyre West is heading down to Tallahassee, Florida to visit Florida State, questions arise. 

    West is not the only Georgia commit that has taken visits elsewhere this season, and he likely won't be the last but there seems to be some smoke with West when it comes to a potential flip to the Seminoles. 

    According to NoleGameday, our SI.com affiliated FanNation site, West is on campus at Florida State on Wednesday: 

    NoleGameday can confirm that West will unofficially campus on Wednesday. He was spotted this morning at practice and spent the majority of it watching the defensive line while speaking with Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, and Director of Player Relations, Kenyatta Watson Sr. It's expected that his visit will last into the afternoon.

    Dawgs Daily can confirm there are intentions on West's behalf to take an official visit later in the year as well to Florida State. It's certainly something to pay attention to as things near early national signing day. 

    Georgia has actively recruited several other defensive tackles in the 2022 class throughout West's commitment to Georgia. Players like defensive tackles Christen Miller and Shone Washington have been on the Bulldogs' board for quite some time and they stand on solid ground with both. 

