STAT: National Championship History is On Georgia's Side

    • November 11, 2021
    Georgia’s Defense Has History on it’s Side

    Georgia’s historic defense seems to have some history on it’s side.
    Georgia’s defense is far and away the best in the country through nine games. They have allowed a mere 5.7 points per game. The Dawgs defense so far this season has yet to give up more than 2 touchdowns in a game through the first nine contests.

    The only team to score two touchdowns on Georgia’s defense so far was Kentucky. Granted the Wildcats took over 11 minutes to score the second and final touchdown. Kentucky drove 75 yards in over 11 minutes and finished off the drive with a screen pass caught for a touchdown as time expired.

    Georgia’s defense has given up just 52 points all year, with just three regular-season games left. Tennessee looks to be the toughest test to date, possessing one of the fastest offenses in the country. 

    The Volunteers are averaging over 30 points per game, on the flip side Georgia is giving up just 5,7 points per game. Making this seem to be a marquee matchup, despite the records. 

    Georgia’s goal remains competing for a national title and so far look on course to accomplish that goal. Georgia is already set to play in the SEC Championship at the beginning of December. Aside from the unbeaten record, history looks to be on Georgia’s side. 

    Fox College Football took to Twitter to show an impressive statistic regarding other historical defenses that allowed 59 points through the first nine games. 

    *Fox's stat has placed the interception returned for a touchdown by UAB within the statistic. Georgia's defense is only responsible for 52 points.*

