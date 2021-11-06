Georgia Defense Defines Greatness Late Against Missouri

Georgia's defense has been beyond elite for the entirety of the 2021 season, and despite being down a key starter, they turned in perhaps their best performance yet.

Georgia's now (9-0) football team has a lot to be proud of. They are the No. 1 team in the nation. They have the highest margin of victory in the sport. They are averaging nearly 40 points per game. And they are already SEC East Champs with three games left in the season.

Though everyone will remember this 2021 football team — whether they are national champions or not — for their historic defense.

Entering Saturday's contest against Missouri, they'd allowed a mere 5.75 points per game, and they lived up to the standard on Saturday thanks to a fourth-quarter goal-line stand.

With the backups on the field for Georgia, Missouri was adamant about scoring a touchdown on their final possession down 43 to 6. So adamant that they exhausted two timeouts and all four downs only throw an incomplete pass and turn the ball over on downs.

And as you watched Georgia's second-team unit strain and fight to keep Missouri out of the endzone, you come to understand their greatness. Why they are the way they are.

Sure, it's about the depth of talent on Georgia's defense. That undoubtedly plays a major role. Sure, they have great coaching and scheme as well. Though most importantly, it's about pride to them.

Pride in protecting the endzone. Pride in the daily habits that it takes to keep the opposition out of the endzone.

Their coach recognized the effort as well, saying after the game:

"We met our points goal another week which is important to them. I thought the offensive group did a great job in the second half to come out score first. We didn't have to play as many defensive snaps. But I'm released pleased with the way our guys finished."

This team will forever be known for their defense. And rightfully so.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.