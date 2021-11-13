Herbstreit: "Georgia's Defense is In for a Test Today"

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are 20.5 point favorites on the road against the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers, and according to Kirk Herbstreit, they are in for a test today.

Georgia is the most dominant team in the country up to this point, being one of two remaining undefeated Power 5 programs with an average margin of victory of 31.9 points per game.

It's been an impressive run for Georgia this season, but some believe Georgia will be tested today, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

People talk about their defense their gonna have a challenge for them today this defense it's as good as advertised. They are good against the run, they get after the quarterback. But they are going to be challenged today. Tennessee can run the ball they're gonna spread you out they can make you declare when they're going to stop the run or the pass. The quarterback right now Hendon Hooker is playing as well as anybody in the SEC, only thrown one interception since he's taken over the starter, Tennessee they go up tempo. It's going to be a good game to watch. - Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia has allowed a mere 5.7 points per game but is facing a Tennessee Football team that has scored 40.6 points per game in their last five SEC football games. They are smoldering hot on the offensive side of the ball and can score in bunches.

