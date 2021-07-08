Three UGA Assistants Get Extensions

According to a report by OnlineAthens' Marc Weiszer, Georgia has decided to extend the contracts of three assistant coaches from earlier this year.

Those three include offensive line coach Matt Luke, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and defensive line Tray Scott. All three coaches agreed to one-year contract extensions back in February of 2021.

Weiszer reports that Luke is now on contract through the 2023 season, while Schumann and Scott both have contracts that will run through the 2022 season.

Schumann, the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, has been with Smart since 2016 when Smart was hired to replace former head coach Mark Richt. Following the 2018 season, Schumann would be promoted to co-defensive coordinator after former coordinator Mel Tucker took the head coaching job at Colorado.

Tray Scott would join the Dawgs in 2017 as the defensive line coach following the firing of Tracy Rocker. While Matt Luke would come to Athens after being fired from Ole Miss as the head coach in the 2019 season.

Smart has had his coaching staff pillaged over the recent years and keeping key assistants like Luke, Schumann and Scott locked up on extensions will at least forgo their departures for a few more seasons. It also provides a level of security on the recruiting front as well.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.