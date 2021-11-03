Film Room: What JT Brings That Stetson Doesn't

We bring you what the film says about this Georgia offense with Stetson Bennett versus what it looked like with JT Daniels at the helm.

Georgia entered the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the country, following an offseason of nothing but hype and anticipation about their explosive offense featuring a Heisman hopeful in JT Daniels.

Flash forward eight weeks into the season and their defensive tackle Jordan Davis is the Heisman candidate, and there is a quarterback dilemma on hand. Thanks to some injuries to Daniels and a solid four-game stretch as a starter from Stetson Bennett, Georgia now has a decision.

JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett?

Well, here is what the film tells me about JT Daniels

With JT Daniels

Condensed Boxes

Daniels is an above-average athlete, but he's not able to create with his legs, nor outrun defensive ends on a consistent basis. Therefore, they don't move the pocket all that much with him at the helm. Most of his damage is done from a five-step drop within the pocket. This allows defenses to condense their focus on between the tackles in both the run and pass game.

RPO Scheme Changes

Instead of 20-yard keepers out of the back with Stetson Bennett off the run action, JT Daniels has to beat you with things like back shoulder fades, slants from the slot receiver, and bubble screens off the run action in the RPO scheme. It's a slight difference, but both can be effective. There's a reason Kearis Jackson led the team in yards and receptions a year ago, and part of that is the extensive yardage he gained off run action receptions.

JT & Monken vs Defensive Coordinator

In Pt. 1, we talked about how with Bennett it can become Monken vs the opposing coordinator. With Daniels at the helm, his pre-snap processing ability now places the defensive coordinator behind the odds. Daniels has far more freedom at the line of scrimmage, and what it creates is explosive where the quarterback has created outside the framework of the initial offensive intention. This creates a unique value when games become tight. Having a general on the field that can create mismatches on his own mentally can become the difference late.

