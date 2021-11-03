Film Room: Pt. 1 What Stetson Brings That JT Doesn't

We bring you what the film says about this Georgia offense with Stetson Bennett versus what it looked like with JT Daniels at the helm.

Georgia entered the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the country, following an offseason of nothing but hype and anticipation about their explosive offense featuring a Heisman hopeful in JT Daniels.

Flash forward eight weeks into the season and their defensive tackle Jordan Davis is the Heisman candidate, and there is a quarterback dilemma on hand. Thanks to some injuries to Daniels and a solid four-game stretch as a starter from Stetson Bennett, Georgia now has a decision.

JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett?

Well, here is what the film tells me about Stetson Bennett

With Stetson Bennett

Moving the Pocket

I've got a term for you. Manipulation of the launch point. When Stetson Bennett is playing quarterback for Georgia, you're seeing an assortment of sprint out protections, standard protections, heavy play-action boot actions, RPO sprint action. In other words, with Bennett, the launch point — the point on the field where the ball is released — is constantly moving. Making rushing the quarterback a lot more difficult, because they aren't in one standard spot.

Active in the Run Game

Bennett is no Michael Vick, but what he does do in the run game is keep the backside defender honest. He has to stay put in case of a QB keeper out of the back. This allows Georgia to leave him out of the blocking scheme and allows another blocker to be added to the front side of the play.

Monken vs Defensive Coordinator

The only drawback of a Bennett offense is that it can oftentimes be Todd Monken vs the defensive coordinator. If you look back at all of the explosive touchdowns from Georgia this season, a lot of them are Monken being elite and the quarterback executing. Brock Bowers 75-yarder against UAB, Ladd McConkey's 60-yarder against Auburn, Kearis Jackson's 38-yarder against Florida, all of these plays are examples of Monken's schematics winning. Bennett can execute with his throwing abilities, but can he create on his own outside of his running ability?

