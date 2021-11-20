Final Thoughts: Today is About Health and Development

Georgia Football plays host to Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. We bring you the final thoughts.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to play host to a (4-5) Charleston Southern football team. Favored by 53.5 points in Athens, these games are typically handled by halftime.

Particularly with this Georgia Football team. The maturity, leadership, and player-led aspect of this football team that head coach Kirby Smart constantly talks about create a culture around a program that doesn't allow these games to be four-quarter fights.

Georgia will handle their business, they will play to the standard, and they will take care of this football game early on as national championship-caliber football teams do.

So, what is there to see today?

Well, today is about two things for the undefeated Dawgs. Health and development.

Georgia has signed top-5 recruiting classes each of the last four years under Kirby Smart. This means you have talent on your bench that likely hasn't seen the field much. Five-star freshmen like Amarius Mims, Brock Vandagriff, Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, that haven't seen the field much during the season. Games like this are tremendous opportunities to play guys while protecting any potential redshirts along the way thanks to the NCAA's four-game redshirt rule.

As for the healthy discussions, Georgia has several mainstays on both sides of the ball that are battling through nagging injuries.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Likely



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

