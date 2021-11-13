Final Thoughts: Dawgs Pass the Test against Tennessee

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, and as we bring you our final thoughts, the Dawgs could be up for a test.

As we do every week prior to a Georgia Football game we bring you our final thoughts.

Their Are Ingredients to an Upset

If you're going to beat Georgia this season, you've got to do a lot of things right, but you've got to play a specific brand of football to score on this defense. And that's what it's going to take to beat Georgia, you're going to have to score somehow.

Georgia has few holes defensively, but in order to score in bunches, you've got to be explosive. Tennessee happens to be the most explosive team in college football. They have (7) touchdowns of 70 or more yards. They play fast, and they can run the football.

They also have the most important ingredient required to create an upset... A quarterback. Hendon Hooker is one of the hottest quarterbacks in college football and has yet to make mistakes on the season. He gives them a chance even when the play breaks down.

There's a Problem

Tennessee's offense is predicated on spreading you out to create a numbers advantage in the box in order to run the football. And it's worked. They run the ball on 62% of the time this season, for 217 yards per game on the ground. However, it's worked against teams that don't have Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Devonte Wyatt. This Georgia defense will be able to stuff the run with fewer bodies dedicated to the run than any other program Tennessee has faced all season.

This will force negative plays on early downs, forcing Tennessee to play off schedule and behind the sticks.

They Will Score

It's inevitable. Tennessee, an offense averaging 40.6 points per game over the last five SEC contests, wills core points Saturday afternoon. They run 75 plays per game, they play fast, and they take shots. Eventually, they will score.

However, Georgia will as well. This Tennessee defense has struggled to get teams off the field and out of the endzone all year.

· 123 in redzone defense

· 95th in total defense

· 64th in turnovers gained

· 126th in 3rd down percentage

· 107th in first downs allowed

· They are on the field for 80 snaps per game.

