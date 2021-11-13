Georgia Finishes First Half Strong, Suffer Injuries

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to the half against the Tennessee Volunteers, we bring you the halftime notes.

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to the half against the Tennessee Volunteers, we bring you the halftime notes.

Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of personnel packages, coordinator's plans, situations, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them that can help explain the happenings of the half.

Sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

Tennessee got the ball first and immediately begin to take shots. The speed at wide receiver for Tennessee seems to be giving Georgia's defensive back a bit of problems.

QB, Hendon Hooker appears to be a heavy part of the run game. He's a threat in short yardage.

Georgia's offense is going to be forced to respond to Tennessee scoring points.

The noise has inside the sadium is clearly impacting the offensive line from Georgia, not with false starts, but they are late off the ball and Tennessee is getting up the field.

Tennessee's defense has done a great job of forcing third and longs in early in this game.

Turning Points:

Georgia corner back Derion Kendrick interception Hendon Hooker midway through the 2nd quarter and gave Georgia the ball back on the plus side of the field.

Georgia then scored on a scramble by Stetson Bennett a few plays later, followed by a quick three and out forced by the Georgia defense.

Georgia continues to take advantage of this momentum swinging plays like turnovers.

Stetson Bennett, for the second time this season, executed a perfect 2-minute drill to finish the half. As he marched the Bulldogs down the field, and tacking on a TD to running back James Cook out of the backfield. Georgia drove 90 yards in over three minutes to score.

The Bulldogs receive the second half kickoff.

Georgia did suffer some injuries however. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Robert Beal were all helped off the field.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.