BREAKING: UGA Flips 2023 Florida Commit, Raymond Cottrell

    • November 11, 2021
    Georgia Flips WR from Florida Gators

    Georgia has just flipped four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell from the Florida Gators.
    Georgia has had quite a bit of success on the recruiting trail as of late, and they've even managed to heavily influence some commits from other programs, particularly Florida to de-commit amidst what is transpiring down in Gainesville. 

    Julian Humphrey and Shemar James, two 2022 prospects have already de-committed and on Thursday, Georgia fully flipped 2023 Florida commit, WR Raymond Cantrell. 

    Cantrell said the following on social media: 

    "I appreciate the Gator Family for taking me in as one of their top 2023 recruits. The love and joy they have shown me has been unreal throughout the process. With all that being said, after a deep conversation with my Pops, I will be decommitting from Florida and I will be flipping to UGA. I understand that some people will be questioning my decision, but know at the end of the day I have to do what's best for my family and I. #GoDawgs

    Cottrell is a 6'2, 205-pound playmaker at the wide receiver position from Milton, Florida. 

    Here's a look at his highlight film: 

