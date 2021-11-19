Freshmen Georgia Needs to Play on Saturday

Georgia fans could get to see freshmen from the 2021 signing class that they haven't seen much off this season. We give you a list of Dawgs you could see on Saturday.

Georgia is set to take on Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon inside Sanford Stadium. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are expected to be north of 50 point favorites which means that Georgia fans could get to see freshmen from the 2021 signing class that they haven't seen much off this season.

We give you a list of Dawgs you could see on Saturday.

Brock Vandagriff, QB

The former SI 99 Member and No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class, Vandagriff has yet to see the field this year. Though he has flashed against the scout team according to Kirby Smart.

I've seen Brock a lot up close, because he's been the scout team, quarterback, you know, he's simulated, a lot of these guys that we've had. Really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive, you know, he, he likes going against that defense each day, he doesn't always have the best protection, but we're not hitting him either. So he's done a really good job,

Saturday is potentially an opportunity to at least get him on the field this season and potentially even run the offense. Georgia fans are certainly curious what they've got in terms of a potential future quarterback.

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Lassiter has shown flashes this season during his limited run. He's played in nine of ten games this season, but mostly in a special team's role. He's already shown signs of stardom this season, intercepting a pass against Vanderbilt in which he laid completely out. Sources have raved about Lassiter since he first arrived on campus this summer. He's an elite athlete and he's going likely going to have a bright future at corner for Georgia.

Smael Mondon, LB

Georgia is set to lose potentially three starting linebackers this spring. Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will be off to the graduation and the NFL, and junior linebacker Nakobe Dean is projected to be a first-round draft pick. If Georgia's defense is going to rebound next season and play well, they are going to need Smael Mondon to be special.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.