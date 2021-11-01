Injury Report: Kirby Updates Adam Anderson and More

Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart took to the podium Monday for his weekly press conference and updated the status of a few key players for Georgia.

Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart took to the podium Monday for his weekly press conference and updated the status of a few key players for Georgia.

Adam Anderson has a minor joint strain in his thumb. Felt like it was a better chance to play well in a club. He wanted grip, we want him to have grip, that would be ideal, but he felt like he would have been better in a club.

As for wide receiver, Dominick Blaylock Kirby Smart said "Hamstrings are tricky. They are always tricky. He's done everything we've asked of him and he's closer than he was last week."

Blaylock has yet to play in a live football scenario since the 2019 SEC championship game against LSU when he tore his ACL in the first half against the Tigers. He then re-tore the ligament in the fall of 2020 and is now battling through hamstring issues.

He did note that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was indeed struggling with cramping issues during Saturday's game against Florida. Rosemy-Jacksaint was seen being stretched on the field following a special teams play against the Gators.

Apart from that, it appears the Bulldogs made it out of Saturday's rivalry game against the Gators in relatively healthy shape.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.