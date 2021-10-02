October 2, 2021
Final Injury Report: Latest on JT Daniels

We have the latest on the JT Daniels injury and the final injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Author:
Publish date:

As the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs get set to play host to the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks for a Noon kickoff inside of Sanford Stadium, they have a few questions on the injury report, namely their quarterback. 

JT Daniels has struggled through an oblique for most of the year. It kept him limited against Clemson to start the season, and it kept him out of the contest against UAB. 

Now, according to head coach Kirby Smart on Wednesday, he's dealing with yet another injury. Smart says JT has been bothered by a lat injury on the same side as that oblique injury that's hampered him. 

So, what's the latest on Daniels? Well, according to sources, Daniels has been limited throughout the week, particularly earlier in the week. He did practice Thursday afternoon but was limited again. The plan is to let him warm up and if he can go, he will go. 

He's not the only one on the injury report either. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
  • WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

