Final Injury Report: Latest on JT Daniels

We have the latest on the JT Daniels injury and the final injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs.

As the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs get set to play host to the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks for a Noon kickoff inside of Sanford Stadium, they have a few questions on the injury report, namely their quarterback.

JT Daniels has struggled through an oblique for most of the year. It kept him limited against Clemson to start the season, and it kept him out of the contest against UAB.

Now, according to head coach Kirby Smart on Wednesday, he's dealing with yet another injury. Smart says JT has been bothered by a lat injury on the same side as that oblique injury that's hampered him.

So, what's the latest on Daniels? Well, according to sources, Daniels has been limited throughout the week, particularly earlier in the week. He did practice Thursday afternoon but was limited again. The plan is to let him warm up and if he can go, he will go.

He's not the only one on the injury report either.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited

WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

