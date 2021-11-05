Georgia Injury Report: Starter Out for Several Weeks

Another name was added to the injury report Friday as sources have confirmed that starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer suffered a foot injury and will be out multiple weeks.

Georgia has had their fair share of success on the football field this fall. They are (8-0), scoring 37.9 PPG (14th in FBS), they are allowing a staggering 5.75 points per game on the defensive side of the ball (1st in FBS), and they are the consensus No. 1 team in the nation.

Though they haven't seen all that success without their own bit of bad luck, particularly on the injury report. Every position group on both sides of the football has seen a key contributor on the injury report including starters and key contributors like George Pickens, Tate Ratledge, Jalen Kimber, and Tykee Smith being out for the season.

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will replace Salyer at left tackle, making his first career start on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers. Jones has played in every game this season as a reserve offensive lineman and has worked with the first unit in place of Salyer already during portions of the season.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

