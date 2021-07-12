FILM: How Big of a Jump can Jalen Carter Make in 2021

Jalen Carter was a five-star defensive lineman out of Apopka, Florida in the 2020 class. Expectations were high for the football and basketball standout; the latter made a name for himself, throwing down dunks looking like Zion Williamson.

As a true freshman Carter was one of the most dominant players on the field in 2020. At six-foot-three and 310 pounds, he brings the typical frame of an SEC interior lineman. In year one, Carter was asked to fill in for an injured Jordan Davis, who missed two games due to an elbow injury suffered against Kentucky. Carter’s athleticism was on display, whether as a pass catcher on the goal line or filling up gaps and stopping the run.

Stepping into the shoes of starting nose tackle Jordan Davis is never easy after Davis created a disruptive career in the run game, and his continued presence is felt as a pass rusher, taking on double teams allowing his teammates to get more one on one opportunities.

Carter still has some work to do in the pass-rushing department; finding more ways to get to the quarterback will set him apart from the rest of the defensive linemen in the country. Particularly, Carter still has some work to do when converting from run to pass; Carter was slow to disengage off his block and find the football. Nevertheless, despite the rawness that the true freshman showed in 2020, a source told SI Dawgs Daily that “He’s a first-round pick, without a doubt. It’s a matter of how high.” Obviously, that is a huge projection for the sophomore lineman whose career is just getting started between the hedges.

Film Study from Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin

Jalen is positionally limitless as Georgia used him as a 3-technique, shade technique, a 0-tech (Nose), and even a 4I technique at times. Carter will see time as a defensive tackle playing as a 3-technique when next to Jordan Davis while playing as a 0-technique when filling in for Davis. The potential pairing of Davis and Carter could be dominant on early downs in the run game as those two know how to shut down a running game, while Devonte Wyatt will see the majority of the snaps on passing downs. Wyatt is a high-energy lineman who does the little things that go unnoticed upfront for Georgia, much like Jalen Carter did as a freshman.

With both Davis and Wyatt returning to Athens for one more season before pursuing a career in the NFL, it means the number of potential snaps for Jalen Carter is decreased. But following the spring, it has been hinted at by some of his teammates that we could see more of Carter as a defensive end; Justin Shaffer said this of Carter, “He has the ability to play everywhere on the D-line because he’s so athletic and strong.” Shaffer would add that Carter’s first step gives him the great ability to get off the ball faster than his opponent. This first step is second to none as it creates chaos in the backfield and often leads to plays being blown up.

The blueprint for success for the sophomore is being versatile in his positioning along the defensive line. Versatility has been something that has even seen the rise of fellow teammate Travon Walker. Carter can take advantage of an extra year of learning and development behind Davis and Wyatt by playing multiple roles for the Dawgs front seven in 2021 before transitioning into a mainstay on the defensive line.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.