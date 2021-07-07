Jalon Walker Starting New Social Media Trend for Travis Shaw

Current UGA commit and four-star linebacker Jalon Walker seems to be starting a trend of his own on social media in an attempt to show some love to Travis Shaw.

Jalon Walker, a four-star linebacker out of Salisbury, North Carolina, seems to be trying to get Georgia fans to start a new social media trend in a very public attempt to recruit the highly touted five-star defensive linemen Travis Shaw.

Walker took to Twitter Wednesday morning, saying "#Shawdawg" as the four-star linebacker's relationship with the five-star defensive linemen has become well known over the last few months as Walker tries to help Georgia land one of the top defensive linemen in the country.

This isn't the first time that the Dawgs are using social media to recruit their top targets. Just the other week, #DelpisaDawg was used and is currently still being used by Georgia players to openly recruit the top tight end on Georgia's board Oscar Delp.

With on-campus recruiting back in a dead period following the month of June. Georgia has to be feeling good about where it is at with Shaw. Although many believed heading into June that he was a Clemson lean, it seems the Dawgs have made strides in boosting their chances with the North Carolina native and look to be in a prime position to fight out the recruitment with Clemson and North Carolina.

