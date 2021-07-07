Jalon Walker Starting New Social Media Trend for Travis Shaw

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

#ShawDawg is Next UGA's Social Media Pitch

Current UGA commit and four-star linebacker Jalon Walker seems to be starting a trend of his own on social media in an attempt to show some love to Travis Shaw.
Author:
Publish date:

Jalon Walker, a four-star linebacker out of Salisbury, North Carolina, seems to be trying to get Georgia fans to start a new social media trend in a very public attempt to recruit the highly touted five-star defensive linemen Travis Shaw. 

Walker took to Twitter Wednesday morning, saying "#Shawdawg" as the four-star linebacker's relationship with the five-star defensive linemen has become well known over the last few months as Walker tries to help Georgia land one of the top defensive linemen in the country. 

This isn't the first time that the Dawgs are using social media to recruit their top targets. Just the other week, #DelpisaDawg was used and is currently still being used by Georgia players to openly recruit the top tight end on Georgia's board Oscar Delp. 

With on-campus recruiting back in a dead period following the month of June. Georgia has to be feeling good about where it is at with Shaw. Although many believed heading into June that he was a Clemson lean, it seems the Dawgs have made strides in boosting their chances with the North Carolina native and look to be in a prime position to fight out the recruitment with Clemson and North Carolina.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

E5sq6moWUAkFWZd
News

Jalon Walker Starting New Social Media Trend for Travis Shaw

mckitty UGAUSC 11-28-20 4417-L
News

Tre' McKitty Impressing Veterans Early in NFL Career

3319BDAA-FBB7-47DA-BCEB-244D1636118F
News

Debate: Will Amarius Mims Start By End of 2021?

5562A353-D4BF-499B-B919-E4008474883A
News

Lovasea Carroll is a Rare Commodity in College Football Today

18176D66-1C62-4E3D-8D30-F10FFE7CF885
Recruiting

AJ Harris Announces Top Schools

9191692
News

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

201027_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0651-X2
News

UGA Set to Break Recent NFL Draft Trend in Major Way

0029092-vubv-1280x720
News

NIL UPDATE: JT Daniels Announces Partnership