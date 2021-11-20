WATCH: Jordan Davis Scores Touchdown On Senior Day

Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman trophy candidate Jordan Davis scored a rushing touchdown against Charleston Southern.

To win the Heisman trophy as a defensive player, you need a bit of statistical dominance and flair along the way. Georgia's coaching staff helped those efforts today, designing two carries for Jordan Davis inside the two yardline.

Kirby Smart was asked about what he thought about the idea of Davis heading to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Here's what he said:

"I love Jordan and what he has done for our defense is incredible. I don't think you can measure the statistics and what he's done for our defense, but I'm no analyst to be deciding who gets to go to the Heisman, and who's up for it. I think that's the media and the talking heads and everybody that gets to be a part of that they control the narrative there. For me, it's about our team and our team's play. Well, Jordan has been a tremendous, tremendous part of that. It's been a bigger bonus to our defense from a confidence standpoint, in a run-stopping standpoint than probably any other measurable stat that we have there."

Pregame Notes:

WR, George Pickens is dressed out for the first time all season.

RB, Kendall Milton is dressed out

EDGE, Nolan Smith is dressed out

OL, Jamaree Salyer is dressed out

S, Christopher Smith is OUT today, Dan Jackson will take his place.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Pre-Game News

George Pickens is dressed out, the first time all year

