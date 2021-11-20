WATCH: Jordan Davis Scores Touchdown On Senior Day
Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman trophy candidate Jordan Davis scored a rushing touchdown against Charleston Southern.
To win the Heisman trophy as a defensive player, you need a bit of statistical dominance and flair along the way. Georgia's coaching staff helped those efforts today, designing two carries for Jordan Davis inside the two yardline.
Kirby Smart was asked about what he thought about the idea of Davis heading to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Here's what he said:
"I love Jordan and what he has done for our defense is incredible. I don't think you can measure the statistics and what he's done for our defense, but I'm no analyst to be deciding who gets to go to the Heisman, and who's up for it. I think that's the media and the talking heads and everybody that gets to be a part of that they control the narrative there. For me, it's about our team and our team's play. Well, Jordan has been a tremendous, tremendous part of that. It's been a bigger bonus to our defense from a confidence standpoint, in a run-stopping standpoint than probably any other measurable stat that we have there."
Pregame Notes:
- WR, George Pickens is dressed out for the first time all season.
- RB, Kendall Milton is dressed out
- EDGE, Nolan Smith is dressed out
- OL, Jamaree Salyer is dressed out
- S, Christopher Smith is OUT today, Dan Jackson will take his place.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Read More
Pre-Game News
- George Pickens is dressed out, the first time all year
You Might Also Like:
- George Pickens Taking "A Few More Reps"
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech
- Kirby Smart Offers Update On Kendall Milton
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.