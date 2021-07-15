JT Daniels Signs Another NIL Deal

The new era of the NCAA is in full swing as the NIL legislation passed by the NCAA at the beginning of July has allowed student-athletes to finally be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

One of the many beneficiaries of this new era in college sports is Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels signed earlier this month with ESM as his partner who will help him navigate his NIL strategy.

Now it has been announced via Twitter that the starting quarterback has signed a new deal with Sports Collectibles for memorabilia and signing autographs.

This is one of the first business deals announced by the returning quarterback who is expected to be one of the most marketable athletes in college football this fall.

