JT Daniels Praises Jermaine Burton

It didn't take long for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton to establish electric chemistry.

8 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. That was the damage that Burton and Daniels delivered to Mississippi State in Daniels' first start as a Georgia Bulldog.

Daniels followed that performance up by telling the media after the game, "If you aren't going to throw them the ball, then don't recruit them," when he was asked about his willingness to trust in his receivers.

The California kid is more than confident in his own abilities as a quarterback, but he's extremely confident in the abilities of those around him as well. It's something that he learns and studies about each of his teammates.

In a recent interview with Athlon Sports, Daniels talked about how he studies his teammates, finds out their strengths, and then utilizes those strengths.

"Obviously having talented weapons is huge. I think the biggest thing is the difference between them, and what makes each receiver elite, and learning that has helped me develop in different ways." - Daniels on learning his teammates

He went on to talk about Burton in particular, "Jermaine Burton has super, super great body control, great ability in and out of breaks, great ability to sit a [defensive back] down."

At 6'1, 190 pounds, Burton's physical frame matches that of the new modern wide receiver talent. The day and age of needing to be a tall and physical receiver are seemingly behind us. Names like Devante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr, and Justin Jefferson all dominate the NFL, yet none of them are over 6'2. What is needed to be successful are the things that Daniels is speaking to.

Body control to get in and out of your breaks. In other words, can you create separation in your routes. That is what makes it easier on the quarterback and that is something that Burton excels at.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.