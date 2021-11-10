Keys to Stopping Explosive Tennessee Offense

Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Keys to Stopping Tennessee

    Georgia Football has a big test coming up Saturday against Tennessee. We bring you the key players to stopping Tennessee.
    Georgia's defense is on a historic run right now. They are (9-0)and have allowed a mere 52 points all season against a slate of programs that have seen some offensive success this season outside of their matchups with Georgia. 

    Though heading into Saturday, they might have their biggest test yet in the Tennessee Volunteers. 

    This Tennessee offense has seven touchdowns of 70+ yards, averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five SEC contests, and is coming off a win against Kentucky where they put up 612 yards of total offense. 

    They play fast, they play balanced, and they are explosive. 

    So, what are the keys to stopping them? 

    Stop the Run

    Believe it or not, despite all the space and pace they play with, Tennessee is still a run-based offense. They run the ball on 62% of snaps on the year and their best offensive performances have been when they've had tremendous success on the ground. The problem for the Volunteers, there's no team in college football that's harder to run on than Georgia. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter are vital keys to placing this Tennessee offense in tough situations on second and third down. 

    Limit the Explosives

    It's a lot easier said than done, but it's a key to Georgia having success on Saturday. They will need to force Tennessee into taking 8+ plays to score on every drive. They will need to try and keep everything in front of them and play as much zone coverage as they can. With the space in the offense that Tennessee plays with, they can limit your chances to play zone coverage. Their intentions are to attack the one-on-one situations, so when they get you into those situations you have to win. 

    Stay Fresh

    Tennessee averages 75 offensive snaps per game. They are one of the fastest teams in college football this season. This means Georgia is going to need to rotate as many fresh bodies as possible. The problem Tennessee presents is the speed and pace they play with can limit your ability to substitute. So, whenever Tennessee rotates personnel, Georgia needs to as well. 

