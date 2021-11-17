Kirby Smart's Early Impressions on Brock Vandagriff

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Kirby Smart Talks Brock Vandagriff

    Georgia is on a mission to get healthy as they enter the final stretch of the 2021 football season and you could see some younger players in action like Brock Vandagriff.
    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are looking to get healthy as they close the regular season with FCS Charleston Southern and (3-7) Georgia Tech prior to taking on most likely Alabama in the SEC Championship game. 

    It's the back end of a schedule against two lesser opponents on a slate of games that feature three consecutive games against Top-25 teams. Georgia has won games by an average of 31.9 points this season, and over the next two weekends that average is expected to rise. 

    So, with blowouts pending, most are expecting to see some young football players from Georgia's 2021 signing class. Particularly quarterback Brock Vandagriff. 

    The former SI 99 Member and No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class, Vandagriff has yet to see the field this year. Though he has flashed against the scout team according to Kirby Smart. 

    I've seen Brock a lot up close, because he's been the scout team, quarterback, you know, he's simulated, a lot of these guys that we've had. Really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive, you know, he, he likes going against that defense each day, he doesn't always have the best protection, but we're not hitting him either. So he's done a really good job, 

    Saturday is potentially an opportunity to at least get him on the field this season and potentially even run the offense. 

