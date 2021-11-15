Kirby Smart Comments on the Injury Report, Stomach Bug

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following a 41 to 17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers and he commented on the health of his team.

The Bulldogs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Power 5 football, ranked No. 1 in the nation by all polls, including the College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled Tuesday evening.

They play host to Charleston Southern at home on Saturday at Noon.

Smart commented on the healthy of his football team on Monday.

On the stomach bug that impacted multiple starters on Saturday:

Smart on the traveling differences:

"It's not disruptive, it's just the nature of the beast. When you're flying, it's like you're flying by yourself anyways. They all got their headphones on anyways, it's like you're by yourself. It wasn't that much of a difference to have the third plane"

Smart on where they stand with the virus:

"We are dealing with some of the repercussions of it now. We got probably seven or eight guys that are either dealing with the flu or getting over the flu that won't practice today."

On Arian Smith:

"Gonna be out, I don't know how long. He has a fracture in his lower leg and he's going to be out pretty long."

On Dominick Blaylock:

"A little sick, a little under the weather. But Dom has been practicing, Dom is going to get back, he's going to help us. He just hasn't been able to take reps with the ones"

On Jamaree Salyer:

"Jamaree wasn't quite able to play last week, he was close. He went out there and warmed up, but wasn't quite there so he didn't go."

On Nolan Smith:

Nolan should be fine, he's got an elbow that's banged up but should be fine.

On Devonte Wyatt:

Devonte should be fine as well, he's got a little knee, but he should be fine.

