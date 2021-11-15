Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Kirby Smart Comments on Decision To Play Starters Late Into Tennessee Win

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following a 41 to 17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers and commented on playing starters late into the game.
    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following a 41 to 17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

    The Bulldogs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Power 5 football, ranked No. 1 in the nation by all polls, including the College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled Tuesday evening.

    They play host to Charleston Southern at home on Saturday at Noon.

    Smart commented on the decision to play his starters on defense late into the fourth quarter against Tennessee when they were up considerably in the game: 

    I don't know that any lead is safe when you talk about them. I mean, last I checked, I think they played 13 plays and had 21 points on Kentucky. And, you know, you gotta be careful, because they score really fast. But we also only traveled 70 of which about 30, I don't know what the number was or the split was 35. We play everybody on defense anyway, most times people are always coming in talking about the reporters, you're asking questions like, Man, y'all played 28. Guys, you played 27 Guys. We had, you know, a couple of guys that were down during the game with either injuries or the flu talking about Jalen Carter, we only had so many left. And we were playing those guys. So you know, to me, and you're playing that group and they can score fast. I'm not taking anything for granted. We're gonna play our best guys and try to win the game.

