Smart Comments on Jordan Davis Heisman Candidacy

Head coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to Heisman trophy discussions. He addressed whether or not he felt Jordan Davis deserves the chance to win the award.

Head coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to Heisman trophy discussions. From dating back to his time at Alabama where he was a member of the coaching staff during not one, but two Heisman trophy campaigns with running backs Marc Ingram and Derrick Henry.

Even now, as the head coach for Georgia, he's seen his fair share of players that had an argument for the Heisman. Like Roquan Smith in 2017 for example.

Now, in 2021, with Georgia being the only known variable in college football, people are looking for a Heisman candidate on his roster and they've seemingly found it.

Jordan Davis is being strongly considered for the Heisman this season, and it's going to take quite the finish to the season for the defensive tackle to make history as only the second defender to win the award and the first defensive lineman.

Kirby Smart was asked about what he thought about the idea of Davis heading to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Here's what he said:

"I love Jordan and what he has done for our defense is incredible. I don't think you can measure the statistics and what he's done for our defense, but I'm no analyst to be deciding who gets to go to the Heisman, and who's up for it. I think that's the media and the talking heads and everybody that gets to be a part of that they control the narrative there. For me, it's about our team and our team's play. Well, Jordan has been a tremendous, tremendous part of that. It's been a bigger bonus to our defense from a confidence standpoint, in a run-stopping standpoint than probably any other measurable stat that we have there."

