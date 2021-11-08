Kirby Smart Details the Keys to Stopping Tennessee

Kirby Smart was asked about the problems that the Volunteers present, and the key to stopping a football team that's put up 36 points per game during SEC play.

The Tennessee Volunteers were a (3-7) football team a year ago that scored 21.5 points per game — 109th in the nation.

They fired their head coach Jeremy Pruitt, with quite a bit of scandal involved on the way out, hired a new athletic director in Danny White from UCF who then hired a not-so-old friend in Josh Heupel from UCF as well.

All Heupel has done since is get Tennessee back above .500, but scoring 38.2 points per game — 15th in the nation.

It's been a complete 180-degrees offensively for the Volunteers in a short time.

Kirby Smart was asked about the problems that the Volunteers present, and the key to stopping a football team that's put up 36 points per game during SEC play.

And when you talk to people. And because everybody talks across the country and leauge trying to defend it, is just so fast. And you can't really simulate that in your practices. So you're always trying to find a creative way to practice for it and it's so different than the triple option. I'm not trying to compare the triple option. But it's so different. It's hard to prepare for, and you can't simulate it with your team unless you do it. And we don't do that as well as they do it. So it makes it tough to prepare for when your players really have to buy in, you know, and they have to say, this is really important. We know that it's important to play this way and play against Tempo, and you got to work really hard at it. So it's hard to simulate. And the challenge will be there this week for both offense defense and special teams. Because what they do doesn't just affect the defense, it affects your offense, it affects your special teams.

On the weapons on the offense:

Yeah, they've got a really good group of wideouts. Extremely physical, big size, speed. They're really fast on tape. I mean, we know the players, they're running past, those were good football players, they're running past and making explosive plays. They've made a lot of plays down the field, you know, they would have had more of these earlier, they overthrew some earlier in the season, where they just missed them. They've been hitting on all cylinders.

On the key to stopping Tennessee:

And they've been extremely explosive, with what they've done. But to say that it'll be all in the secondary. I think that's not very wise. I mean, you got to control the run game. Okay, everybody thinks these guys were passed first. They run the ball really well. And they're stubborn about it, they wear you down. And they just keep body blow after body blow after body blow to the point where you can't rush the passer or you can't stop the run. And it's the big runs that lead to the explosive passes. So we are going to have to play well, on all parts of the defense. It's a great challenge for this group because no matter how good you are upfront, guys on the back end and you have to make plays and laggard, you're on the back end. The front counter has control the quarterback run game and be able to do some of those things. So they'll test you test you everywhere.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.