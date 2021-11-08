Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Kiby Smart Comments on JT Daniels Performance

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following his team's 43 to 6 win over the Missouri Tigers and updated his QB situation.
    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following his team's 43 to 6 win over the Missouri Tigers. 

    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to head on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs are currently a 22.0 favorite on the road. 

    They played both Stetson Bennett and preseason Heisman candidate JT Daniels against Missouri and the future of the position is still somewhat in doubt. 

    Smart was asked about his thoughts on JT Daniels' performance on Saturday, and here was his response. 

    On JT Daniels performance: 

    "Health-wise he seemed fine, I haven't talked to him about it but he seemed fine. Evaluation wise I thought he did a good job, he had command of the offense. He didn't take too many hits. He understands our offense from a standpoint of what we what to do and where we want to go with the ball. I thought he did well." 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

