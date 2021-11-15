Kirby Smart Comments on QB Situation, Whether JT Will Play

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following a 41 to 17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers and he commented on the QB situation in Athens.

The Bulldogs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Power 5 football, ranked No. 1 in the nation by all polls, including the College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled Tuesday evening.

They play host to Charleston Southern at home on Saturday at Noon.

Smart commented on the quarterback situation in Athens as the Bulldogs prepare for their final home game.

On JT Daniels' mind set on being a backup.

"The biggest change is he's been working with the twos. He goes out to practice and takes really quality reps. He will come back and talk about the reps with Stet and then he will take a mental rep during the first unit's rep. He's done a great job against us, when we go good on good, and he's prepared well."

On whether or not he's preparing to play JT Daniels

"Well, again, I'll address it like I do every week. We are going to prepare the guy who gives us the best chance to win like we do every week. Straight up, I hope everybody that dresses gets in the game, but we can't walk around here preparing for that because what happens if you look up in the fourth quarter and you are in a fight?"

