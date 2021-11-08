Kirby Smart Tells You Just How Much He Cares About Recruiting Rankings

Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Kirby Smart Tells You How Much He Cares About Stars in Recruiting

    Kirby Smart was asked on Monday, and well, he didn't shy away from letting you know where he stands when it comes to recruiting rankings.
    Depending on which recruiting website you prefer, the University of Georgia has won several recruiting titles over head coach Kirby Smart's tenure, including the 2021 SI All-American top class. 

    Year after year, Kirby Smart and his staff stack up five-star after five-star, four-star after four-star, and the occasional three-star. 

    Though what does it all mean? Sure, Georgia has great players but does the staff and it's head coach actually care about rankings? 

    Kirby Smart was asked on Monday, and well, he didn't shy away from letting you know where he stands. 

    "ZERO. I have no idea what the stars are, nor do I care. The only time I care is when the kid is crying to me about stars. He's worried about it. And I know he's a good player, and I'm worried about getting him. So that'd be the only time I care. I'm trying to massage and say it's okay. Whether you're three or four. But I mean, it's not like we have that in our records. We don't put that beside their name. Some places they put what the recruiting analysts say about them. I don't care. Care more about the player."

    Smart is probably right not to care. Some of the best players and biggest contributors on his roster weren't exactly high-touted prospects. 

    Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is in the Heisman discussion. He was a three-star by all the recruiting services entering college at Georgia. The 6'6, 340 pounder has been developed into the nation's most dominant player, but it's something Smart and his staff saw all along with the size and athletic gifts Davis possessed even as a high schooler. 

    Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey have been called upon as freshmen wide receivers this season, both three-star prospects. 

    Dan Jackson has contributed as a starting safety this season, he is still currently a walkon football player. 

    Stetson Bennett, his starting quarterback, was once a walkon on this roster. The list goes on and on. 

