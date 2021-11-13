Kirby Smart Talks QB, Previews Matchup with Tennessee

Kirby Smart Talks QBs, Previews Matchup with Tennessee
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with quarterback Stetson Bennett as the presumed starter.
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his quarterback situation prior to the start of the matchup with the Volunteers.
"Well again, we keep that close to the vest, but I think the offensive staff does a tremendous job getting both guys prepared, and we all have a lot of confidence in both of those guys"
Both of those guys — Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels — played a week ago against the Missouri Tigers.
Smart refused to name a starter, but it's believed that Stetson Bennett will get the nod and JT Daniels will be used in relief.
Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
