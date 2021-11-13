Kirby Smart Talks QB, Previews Matchup with Tennessee

Georgia Football Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his quarterback situation prior to the start of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with quarterback Stetson Bennett as the presumed starter.

"Well again, we keep that close to the vest, but I think the offensive staff does a tremendous job getting both guys prepared, and we all have a lot of confidence in both of those guys"

Both of those guys — Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels — played a week ago against the Missouri Tigers.

Smart refused to name a starter, but it's believed that Stetson Bennett will get the nod and JT Daniels will be used in relief.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

