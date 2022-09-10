REACTION: Kirby Smart Unpleased With "Maturity" of Football Team

"Standards don't need motivation."

That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's message that he relayed to his players throughout the week of preparation leading up to Saturday's matchup with Samford. Though following what Smart called one of "our worst practices of the year," on Wednesday, expectations for Saturday's performance were for Georgia to handle their business.

And despite not exactly lighting up the scoreboard, Smart was more disappointed in the overall lead-up to the football game it seemed.

In an interview with the SECNetwork's Alyssa Lang, Smart noted that the maturity of the football team is somewhat in question at this point in the season.

"We're not really mature yet. You know the goal is to come out and show some maturity and come out play with composure, we really didn't play very well, especially in the second half. Defense overpowered down but disappointing performance and we got to practice better from a play better."

Smart would go on to say that his players understand that they will need to get better and that comes with practicing better. Another point worth noting was Smart's mention of the team being a bit out of shape. Through two games, Georgia hasn't exactly been pushed into a fourth quarter, something they could potentially face next week as they kick off SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

FINAL: Georgia 33, Samford 0

