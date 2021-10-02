Kirby Gives Final Update on JT Daniels

October 2, 2021
Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels Injury Status

When asked about the quarterback position, Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart responded it's all about how JT Daniels feels in pregame warmups.
Author:
Publish date:

JT Daniels has struggled through an oblique for most of the year. It kept him limited against Clemson to start the season, and it kept him out of the contest against UAB.

Now, according to head coach Kirby Smart on Wednesday, he's dealing with yet another injury. Smart says JT has been bothered by a lat injury on the same side as that oblique injury that's hampered him.

So, what's the latest on Daniels? Well, according to sources, Daniels has been limited throughout the week, particularly earlier in the week. He did practice Thursday afternoon but was limited again. The plan is to let him warm up and if he can go, he will go.

And Kirby Smart confirmed that Saturday morning on College Gameday. When asked about the quarterback position, Smart responded "It's all about how JT Daniels feels in pregame warmups."

Smart said that he is "hopeful" that Daniels can go and that he's been limited all week. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
  • WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

