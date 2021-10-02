Kirby Gives Final Update on JT Daniels

When asked about the quarterback position, Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart responded it's all about how JT Daniels feels in pregame warmups.

JT Daniels has struggled through an oblique for most of the year. It kept him limited against Clemson to start the season, and it kept him out of the contest against UAB.

Now, according to head coach Kirby Smart on Wednesday, he's dealing with yet another injury. Smart says JT has been bothered by a lat injury on the same side as that oblique injury that's hampered him.

So, what's the latest on Daniels? Well, according to sources, Daniels has been limited throughout the week, particularly earlier in the week. He did practice Thursday afternoon but was limited again. The plan is to let him warm up and if he can go, he will go.

And Kirby Smart confirmed that Saturday morning on College Gameday. When asked about the quarterback position, Smart responded "It's all about how JT Daniels feels in pregame warmups."

Smart said that he is "hopeful" that Daniels can go and that he's been limited all week.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited

WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.