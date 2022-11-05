Kirk Herbstreit Talks About Georgia Feeling Disrespected

You might have forgotten by this point in the season, but Georgia is indeed still the defending national champion. They are still the AP No. 1 ranked football team in the sport, and they are still in the running for an SEC and National title. However, they aren't exactly the talk of the sport. No, that's the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. They are the talk of the sport after their 8-0 start to the tune of 50+ points per game.

So, how do the Georgia Bulldogs feel about the talking points and bulletin board material entering this football game? Well, Kirk Herbstreit talked about exactly that this morning on ESPN.

"They've been hearing about Tennessee all year right and I gotta say of all the defending national champions we've covered, Georgia outside of that opener against Oregon has just been on the back burner. This is the game that Georgia really has wanted. This is the game that is a chance for them to showcase. Hey, remember us the defending national champs?"

Sure, Georgia is the defending national champs, and they are the 9.0 favorite entering Saturday's game, so it's not like anyone is counting them out. But there's been plenty of "doubt" cast the direction of the Dawgs this week. Whether it's their home-field advantage being under question, or anonymous sources trashing their defensive backs saying Georgia is going to give up 50 Saturday, there's plenty of extra motivation for this football game.

As if you needed any more.

