JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Injured vs Vanderbilt

Georgia Football wide receiver Ladd McConkey has left the matchup with Vanderbilt with what appears to be a lower left leg issue. He is currently being evaluated by the UGA medical staff.

This article will be updated with any further news on the McConkey injury.

UPDATE: McConkey was seen running outside of the tent with his helmet on shortly after being evaluated but he medical team. He seems to have his helmet and could potentially re-enter the contest.

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Kendall Milton, RB (OUT) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN