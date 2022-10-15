Skip to main content

JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Injured vs Vanderbilt

Ladd McConkey left the matchup with Vanderbilt with what appears to be a lower left leg issue. He is being evaluated by the UGA medical staff.

Georgia Football wide receiver Ladd McConkey has left the matchup with Vanderbilt with what appears to be a lower left leg issue. He is currently being evaluated by the UGA medical staff. 

This article will be updated with any further news on the McConkey injury. 

UPDATE: McConkey was seen running outside of the tent with his helmet on shortly after being evaluated but he medical team. He seems to have his helmet and could potentially re-enter the contest. 

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Kendall Milton, RB (OUT) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19239461
News

Half: Georgia Rolling vs Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19107288
News

JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton

By Brooks Austin
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jonathan Williams
20220924_AJW_FB_KENT_ST_2423
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Jonathan Williams
i-ddrGcxQ-X4
News

Georgia vs Vanderbilt - Betting Line Update, Latest Trends

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_10391922
News

Score Predictions - Georgia to Roll the 'Dores

By SI Staff
20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_2819
News

Why a Win on Saturday Would be Huge for Kirby Smart

By Jonathan Williams
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0927
Football

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Vanderbilt

By Jonathan Williams