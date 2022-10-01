Skip to main content

WATCH: Georgia and Mizzou Players Get Chippy During Warmups

With kickoff now thirty minutes away, a video is circulating around social media of an encounter between Georgia and Missouri players during warmups.

Seen in the video for Georgia were defensive linemen Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, and Nazir Stackhouse. The three Bulldogs were engaged in trash talk with a group of Tigers. 

Nothing beyond trash talk happened as it didn't appear to escalate, despite a Missouri player being separated from the group after throwing what appeared to be a punch.  

Pregame Notes:

  • WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.
  • DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.
  • RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision, according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise, according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.
  • WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet. 
