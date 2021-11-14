Georgia's MVPs from BIG Win over Tennessee

As we do every week, we bring you our MVPs from Georgia Football's 41 to 17 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Georgia Bulldogs went into a hostile environment on Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers and came out on top, 41 to 17. Tennessee did their best to give Georgia a fight in this ball game early on, but as the first half came to a close, the Bulldogs began to pull away.

Scoring 34 unanswered points, head coach Kirby Smart's football team looked to be the No. 1 team in the country for yet another week.

As we do every week, we bring you our MVPs from Saturday's victory.

James Cook, RB

Our first MVP is an obvious candidate, rushing for 104 yards, 2 touchdowns on the ground as well as 34 yards through the air, and a score. James Cook had a performance that he has been waiting for since he enrolled at Georgia. During large stretches in the ball game, Cook seemed to be Georgia's only efficient response to a Tennessee defense that gave them fits early. It was Cook's second career 100-yard rushing performance.

Channing Tindall, LB

Tindall finished second on the team in tackles (8), had (3) sacks in the football game, and forced a fumble. It was an exceptional game from Tindall as he continues to raise the level of awareness around his performance this season. Tindall had been the fourth linebacker on the depth chart for the last two seasons, though as Monty Rice left the program to head off to the NFL, Tindall has moved into the third role. That new role has brought newfound playing time and opportunity, and Tindall has capitalized.

Chris Smith, DB

Perhaps the biggest swing in the football game was the decision to move safety Chris Smith down to the STAR position and insert Dan Jackson back at Smith's original safety position. With Tennessee's offense forcing Georgia into man-to-man situations, Smith's ability to cover in the slot provided Georgia with an advantage against a group of wide receivers from Tennessee that can threaten you.

From that point forward, after Tennessee scored a touchdown and kicked a field goal on three drives, Georgia held Tennessee to seven points for the remaining three quarters of play.

