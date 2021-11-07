Georgia's MVPs from Dominating Win Over Missouri

Georgia beat SEC East foe Missouri 43 to 6 on Saturday. We bring you the MVPs from the win over the Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers came to Athens, Georgia on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and for nearly an entire quarter they had the lead in the contest.

That was until Stetson Bennett hit Arian Smith on a 35-yard TD on 4th & 6 with 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That was the starting point of a 40 to 0 run from the Georgia Bulldogs.

There were plenty of star performances that lead to this commanding victory. We named our weekly MVPs.

Dan Jackson

Dan Jackson was a fumble recovery on Nolan Smith's punt block away from a perfect football game. He led the team in tackles, for the second time this year and was a physical presence during his time on the field. Missouri's offense was forced into settling for passes underneath and Jackson played a pivotal role early in the flats making several big hits on receivers.

Stetson Bennett

A lot of people that have watched Georgia this season and worried about the day with Stetson Bennett at quarterback when a defense loaded the box and took away the run. Well, that happened Saturday against Missouri. Bennett was 13 for 19, for 255 and two touchdowns, an average of 19.6 yards per completion. He was out of the contest early on in the third quarter and watched JT Daniels get some work for the first time since the Vanderbilt contest.

Receivers

Bennett played well, but he got the healthiest version of this wide receiver corps to date on Saturday. Jermaine Burton flashed signs of a potential to the status of play that made most believe he was a budding star. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made up for a drop a week ago with several strong contested catches. Brock Bowers continues to be the most explosive tight end in the sport of college football. Adonai Mitchell has several big catches as well. Arian Smith got back into the lineup with an explosive score.

Georgia's wideouts also made plays for their teammates out on the edge blocking, something that has evaded this roster for the last two seasons.

