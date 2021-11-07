Herbstreit: Nakobe Dean Should be "Defensive POY in CFB"

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean should be the defensive player of the year according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been a mainstay in the middle of this Bulldog's defense for the better part of three seasons now.

He was a rotational linebacker as a true freshman in 2019, then became the lead voice of the defense in 2020. Now, in 2021, he's the focal point of a defense that is allowing fewer than six points per game and is the primary reason behind the No. 1 overall ranking.

He's beginning to receive some attention and love as well. ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said if Nakobe Dean isn't the defensive player of the year in college football, something is wrong.

"That's the guy right there. I know the big guy (Jordan Davis) gets all the attention but No. 17 is the quarterback of that defense."

ESPN's lead NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is finally starting to take notice as well, calling Dean a "Prospect on the Rise."

Dean is the leader of this unbelievable Georgia defense, which smothered Arkansas in a 37-0 blowout. The Bulldogs are allowing an FBS-best 3.3 yards per play, 110 passing yards per game, and 10.2 first downs per game. They are elite. Dean, the third-ranked inside linebacker in my updated position rankings, hadn't popped on tape as a pass-rusher before this season, but he already has 3.5 sacks, including 1.5 on Saturday.

