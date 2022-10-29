JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida

Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators.

A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader for the defending national champions and has a track record of massive football games against the Gators. A year ago in this matchup, he had a forced fumble and an interception resulting in fourteen Bulldog points.

Georgia put in senior Robert Beal in for Nolan Smith. The outside linebacker room has already been thin this season with Chaz Chambliss struggling through injury. Luckily for Georgia, Chambliss is available today.

This article will be updated with further information as it is provided.

UPDATE: Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury it appears. CBS has stated on the broadcast that Smith is not expected to return for the game.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.