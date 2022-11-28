Todd Monken Named Finalist for Broyles Award, Given to Nation's Top Assistant

Georgia Football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation.

The four other finalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to college football’s assistant coach of the year, are Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh.

Former Bulldog defensive coordinator and current Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2021 and in 2019. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart won the 2009 honor and was a finalist in 2015 while at Alabama.

The five finalists are invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 5-6 where the 2022 Broyles Award winner will be announced at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Monken has directed an offense that is averaging 38.2 points per game (12th nationally) and 488.8 yards per contest (eighth nationally) through the Bulldogs’ undefeated start this season. Georgia leads the country in Red Zone Offense as well, scoring on 64 of 66 opportunities with 43 touchdowns.

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) starts the postseason in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 4 p.m.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN