Keys to a Win - Georgia's Offense vs Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently 6th in the FBS in points score per game (41.8). They are 2nd in yards per game (531). And they are currently second in yards per play (6.9).

If you were to take those raw data points, and place them against what the majority of talking heads consider to be the "elite" offenses in the sport — Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, etc. — Georgia's offense would stack up admirably across the board.

So, why doesn't this offense receive the love and admiration they deserve? Well, they are boringly efficient. Among all the offenses in the top ten in points per game, Georiga and Michigan are the only teams in the top10 for time of possession. They are suffocating teams with the coveted Kirby Smart Death March for the better part of the second halves of these football games. Which begs the question...

Entering Saturday's game, what are the keys to Georgia's offense outscoring the Volunteers?

Time of Possession

Georgia is currently fourth in the country in time of possession, holding the football for an average of 35-minutes per football game. It's often said the best defense is a great offense against spread teams like Tennessee, and Saturday couldn't be any more different.

This Volunteers offense is predicated on a lot of things, but perhaps most importantly, they are trying to play a simple numbers game. The objective is to run as many plays and get as many possessions as possible. The quickest way to shut that down is to go on 8-minute scoring drives Saturday afternoon in the midst of the third quarter.

Sure, Tennessee's defense averaging just 97 yards allowed on the game just might be a bit impressive or even shocking when you look on the NCAA team stats page. Though, how much of that is a bit misleading based on the dominant performances Tennessee has put on its opponents to date apart from Pittsburgh and Alabama. If Georgia is unable to run the football because either; they can't or they can't score fast enough doing so to keep up, run for the hills Dawgs fans, it's gonna get ugly.

However, if they can stay dedicated to the run, they will gash this defense.

Hit Your Shots

This Tennessee defense currently ranks 127th in passing yards allowed per game. They are barbecue chicken in the backend. That means if Georgia is going to be scoring and scoring quickly on Saturday, Stetson Bennett is going to have to hit his shots down the field when they ultimately present themselves. He can't have inexplicable misses, and he can't have inexplicable turnovers.

If Georgia is going to limit Tennessee's possessions, they have to make their own count.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN