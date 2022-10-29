Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff.

It's the second injury that has occurred to the Georgia outside linebacker room during Saturday's game.

Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith exited the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

