Georgia Outside Linebacker Darris Smith Injured vs Florida

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff. 

It's the second injury that has occurred to the Georgia outside linebacker room during  Saturday's game. 

Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith exited the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
  Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

