WATCH: Georgia Players Describe Their Favorite Part About Camp So Far

Fall camp is an exciting time for everyone involved with Georgia Football. The fanbase gets their first brief glimpse of their 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, and through a month's worth of intense practices, head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff get to learn about who their football team is going to be this year. 

With an opening game against the Oregon Ducks scheduled for September 3rd, the Bulldogs are amidst a grueling camp schedule. 

Thanks to the UGA Equipment staff, we've gotten a little glimpse into what the best parts about fall camp are, according to the players themselves. 

Tight end Darnell Washington starts the video off with a shout-out to the food, as did offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and linebacker Xavian Sorey, whereas wide receivers Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey's favorite parts are the workouts and practices themselves. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who's currently going through his sixth fall camp, had quite a humorous response to the question as he drank a cup of black coffee. 

