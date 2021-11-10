Players UGA Needs to Show Up BIG on Saturday

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Players to Watch vs Tennessee

    Georgia is set to take on Tennessee Saturday and if they are going to complete the SEC slate undefeated these players are going to need to step up and show out.
    Author:

    Georgia enters Saturday's culmination of the SEC schedule against the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers inside of Neyland Stadium as 20.5 point favorites. 

    Their perfect record and No. 1 overall ranking are on the line versus a Tennessee team that's hot as of late, scoring 41 points per game in their last five SEC contests. If the Dawgs are going to take care of business, as they've done all season, there are several players that will need to step up. 

    Stetson Bennett, QB

    There's a possibility that Georgia's defense has a "bad day at the office" on Saturday, or at least a "bad day" for a team that's allowed a mere 52 points all season. So, if Tennessee were to muster up 21 to 24 points, that's enough to stress an offense that has been allowed to take their foot off the gas midway through the third quarter in eight of their nine games this season. Tennessee's defense isn't exactly stellar, in fact far from it, but Bennett and this Georgia offense will be asked to do much more Saturday than previous weeks. 

    Jordan Davis, DT

    Davis is firmly entrenched in the Heisman trophy discussion and Georgia will need him to play like it on Saturday. Tennessee is an explosive offense, they do throw the football down the field, but their identity is entrenched in running the football. They run the ball on 62% of downs and they do it out of formations that stretch you out into five and six-man boxes. Georgia will often be outnumbered in the box on Saturday and they will need Jordan Davis to account for multiple blockers and still makes plays. 

    Kelee Ringo & Derion Kendrick 

    This Tennessee offense takes shots and a lot of them. They prioritize one on one matchups and forcing teams into playing man coverage which means Georgia's corners will be tested on Saturday. Tennessee's offense has scored (7) 70-yard TDs this season, by far the most in college football. Players like Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones, JR., and JaVonta Pavton threaten teams dramatically on the outside. Ringo and Kendrick have played tremendously to this point in the season, this, however, is their biggest test yet. 

    You May Also Like:

    Read More

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0492-L
    News

    Players UGA Needs to Show Up BIG on Saturday

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17130063
    News

    Keys to Stopping Explosive Tennessee Offense

    2 hours ago
    100320_UGA_pickens 3452-X2
    News

    Debate: Should George Pickens Come Back?

    3 hours ago
    01E5D743-DFA9-470B-9D7B-9405468F728C
    News

    JUST IN: Latest CFP Rankings are In

    17 hours ago
    D35DFE70-56AD-40D3-9BD9-DEFA964EFA5E
    News

    UPDATE: George Pickens Getting Some Work with the Scout Team

    6 hours ago
    0C870A7C-0C58-40F7-8204-0B7B0E1A736A
    News

    UPDATE: Jamaree Salyer Could See Action on Saturday

    20 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2002-X2
    News

    Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

    Nov 9, 2021
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    Smart Comments on Jordan Davis Heisman Candidacy

    Nov 9, 2021