Players UGA Needs to Show Up BIG on Saturday

Georgia is set to take on Tennessee Saturday and if they are going to complete the SEC slate undefeated these players are going to need to step up and show out.

Georgia enters Saturday's culmination of the SEC schedule against the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers inside of Neyland Stadium as 20.5 point favorites.

Their perfect record and No. 1 overall ranking are on the line versus a Tennessee team that's hot as of late, scoring 41 points per game in their last five SEC contests. If the Dawgs are going to take care of business, as they've done all season, there are several players that will need to step up.

Stetson Bennett, QB

There's a possibility that Georgia's defense has a "bad day at the office" on Saturday, or at least a "bad day" for a team that's allowed a mere 52 points all season. So, if Tennessee were to muster up 21 to 24 points, that's enough to stress an offense that has been allowed to take their foot off the gas midway through the third quarter in eight of their nine games this season. Tennessee's defense isn't exactly stellar, in fact far from it, but Bennett and this Georgia offense will be asked to do much more Saturday than previous weeks.

Jordan Davis, DT

Davis is firmly entrenched in the Heisman trophy discussion and Georgia will need him to play like it on Saturday. Tennessee is an explosive offense, they do throw the football down the field, but their identity is entrenched in running the football. They run the ball on 62% of downs and they do it out of formations that stretch you out into five and six-man boxes. Georgia will often be outnumbered in the box on Saturday and they will need Jordan Davis to account for multiple blockers and still makes plays.

Kelee Ringo & Derion Kendrick

This Tennessee offense takes shots and a lot of them. They prioritize one on one matchups and forcing teams into playing man coverage which means Georgia's corners will be tested on Saturday. Tennessee's offense has scored (7) 70-yard TDs this season, by far the most in college football. Players like Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones, JR., and JaVonta Pavton threaten teams dramatically on the outside. Ringo and Kendrick have played tremendously to this point in the season, this, however, is their biggest test yet.

