Pre-Camp Position Battle: Who Gets the Nod at Center?

The battle at starting center is likely to be overshadowed by the star power dueling at left tackle.

Georgia brings back center Warren Ericsson in 2021 as the favorite to take over the starting duties at center following the departure of former starter Trey Hill for the NFL.

Ericsson is the odds on favorite considering that he was the one who replaced Hill for two games after Hill missed time due to surgery.

While Ericsson may be considered the returning incumbent at the position, he will face stiff competition to retain his job. Back in 2020, Georgia brought in highly-touted four-star Sedrick Van Pran out of New Orleans, Louisana.

Despite being recruited by nearly every top program in the country, Van Pran would have to sit behind then starter Trey Hill who was coming off his first year as the starter. Hill would retain his starting job throughout the 2020 season until he required minor knee surgeries, but to the surprise of some, Van Pran wasn't the one to get the nod at center following Hill's injury.

While just three games as a starter in college may not seem like a lot for the rising junior Warren Ericsson, it gives him an edge in terms of experience. Not only does he have more career starts, but this is also his third year in Athens, and he undoubtedly is familiar with his surroundings and teammates.

It is believed that the staff in Athens feel very confident that Van Pran has all the physical tools needed to the starting center for Georgia. On top of the physical capabilities, Van Pran has leadership DNA, something that is required to lead an offensive line unit in college football.

Still, it may not be enough this year to justify overtaking a guy like Ericsson, who has been developing behind the scenes for much of his collegiate career and now has an opportunity to showcase his talents in a full-time role in 2021.

Fall camp will be a proving ground for both of these young men. Along with the discussion for who will ultimately get the nod at the left tackle position, the center position appears to be a point of competition this fall camp which is just a few weeks away from kicking off in Athens.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.