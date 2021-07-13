Can Nolan Smith Replace Azeez Ojulari at the JACK?

Azeez Ojulari left Athens this offseason as one of the most productive JACK linebackers Georgia has seen under Kirby Smart. The Dawgs defense will yet again to be looking for a new starter to replace Ojulari.

Azeez Ojulari was one of the most prolific edge rushers Georgia has had play the position in recent memory. Not only was the now New York Giant disruptive as a pass rusher, but he could hold the edge and stop the run. He was described as "a freaky-looking player" by his new teammate and Giants' captain Blake Martinez.

Ojulari's burst and bend, along with his hand fighting, made him an elite and a first-round caliber edge rusher. If it weren't a knee injury from high school that showed up in NFL medicals, Ojulari would've been a day one pick in the NFL Draft. Now that he is in New York, he will have to prove himself yet again, much as he did once he arrived in Athens.

Despite only serving as a two-year starter for the Dawgs at the position, he leaves big shoes to fill for those left behind. The expected replacement for the former four-star Marietta, Georgia, native is the former number one overall player in the 2019 class, Nolan Smith.

Smith was a five-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy and the best edge rusher in the class. However, despite the high rating by 247Sports coming out of high school, some would say that Nolan has yet to produce the level of expectations put on him as a true freshman.

It hasn't been easy for Smith to see the field as he has been playing behind Azeez since arriving on campus. However, with only 5 career sacks to his name, this could be considered a make or break year for the junior outside linebacker.

With the lack of substantial playing time over the last two years, it may be unfair to judge the former five-star just yet, as this season, he will have the chance to prove himself. Smith has shown flashes of the player that many expected him to be; his pad level is described as "impeccable," and despite lacking in size, he has held his ground when sealing off the edge as a run defender.

Pro Football Focus was not exactly high on the rising junior after his first two seasons in Athens.

"Smith came to Georgia as a raw athlete, and after two years with the Dawgs, he’s pretty much no different. His lateral agility and explosiveness are rare, but he has yet to show any technical refinement in his game. He has only three single-game pass-rush grades above 70.0 in his limited time on the field, one of which came against Murray State in 2019 when he solely worked speed-to-power and obliterated his lesser opponent. He owns a 67.6 pass-rush grade against SEC offensive lines to this point. - PFF.com's Anthony Treash

Smith is the expected starter come September 4th when the Dawgs travel to Charlotte to take on Clemson, but sophomore Mekhail Sherman will compete.

Sherman is a versatile piece for the Dawgs since joining Georgia's 2020 class. He brings the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker in college and so far is an outside backer for the Dawgs.

Sherman brings identical size and length to the position that Azeez Ojulari did as a freshman. Unfortunately, we couldn't see much of Sherman as a true freshman in 2020 other than in garbage time through nine games this past season.

Other than those two, there has been mention of junior defensive end Travon Walker has been training at JACK as they may deploy the defensive linemen as the "JACK" in certain sub-packages on the defense in 2021.

Some would expect to see Adam Anderson's name mentioned in this battle for the JACK position, and perhaps he gives Nolan Smith a breather at some point during the season. However, according to sources close to the program, Anderson will likely remain in a pass rush specialist role. Until proven otherwise, we don't expect to see Anderson playing on early downs due to his lack of run-stopping ability.

